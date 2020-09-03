Burglar breaks into Kilgore Burger King from behind buns

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore Police Department shared a video that clearly shows a burglar breaking into a fast food restaurant in their city, and they need the public’s help identifying him.
“We all love a Whopper from Burger King, but this guy is taking things too far,” the post said, dubbing the suspect a “burger bandit.”
In the video, you can see the burglar, clad in a red shirt, and gray and black camo pants and shoes, crawl through a small window in the drive-through area. He lands behind trays of buns, gathers his phone and crow bar, and then slithers along the bare floor without looking at the camera.
Police ask that if you have information, please contact Detective Stephen Goodson at 903 218 6903 or by email at stephen.goodson@cityofkilgore.com. You may also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903 236 STOP or you can text your anonymous tip to 847411+KILGORE+your tip. Refer to KPD Incident #2008-0904.
