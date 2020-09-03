Athens man arrested on arson charge after house fire

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens man has been arrested on a charge of arson after his home was mostly destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning.
Alan Ashley Kramer, 28, is now out of jail on a $30,000 bond.
According to Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg, firefighters were dispatched to FM 317, just outside the city limits, Wednesday morning.
Renberg said there was evidence of an incendiary cause and they decided to arrest Kramer, the homeowner.
Renberg said Kramer lived at the home with his wife and daughter, but he was the only one home at the time.
Nobody was injured.
