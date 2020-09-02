Wills Point ISD takes steps to ensure quality of education for remote learners

“Mainly because we wanted to, we knew that we were in this for the long haul so we wanted to make sure that we had some good systems in place to be able to support kids that were going to stay home and get their education as well as those who were going to come to school and get their education,” Caloss said. “So over the past three weeks, we’ve been really focusing on implementing some good, online lessons for all of our students, and all of our teachers are getting in the groove, getting used to doing this, getting the hang of this as well as our students and parents at home.”