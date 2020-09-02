Wills Point ISD takes steps to ensure quality of education for remote learners

WILLS POINT, Texas (KLTV) - Wills Point ISD is in their third week of remote learning as the school year has started back up.
Wills Point ISD superintendent, Dr. Scott Caloss, said they decided to start with remote learning for a few reasons.
“Mainly because we wanted to, we knew that we were in this for the long haul so we wanted to make sure that we had some good systems in place to be able to support kids that were going to stay home and get their education as well as those who were going to come to school and get their education,” Caloss said. “So over the past three weeks, we’ve been really focusing on implementing some good, online lessons for all of our students, and all of our teachers are getting in the groove, getting used to doing this, getting the hang of this as well as our students and parents at home.”
Caloss said the district has taken steps to ensure students learning at home get the same quality of education as they would if they were at school.
“It all starts with your technology, and we were fortunate enough to be able to do, to be in the situation where we could provide every student a device and we’ve set up hotspots, community hotspots where parents, families can go to get online or we’ve provided actual hotspots that they could use in their homes as well. So the technology part has been probably one of the biggest challenges,” he said.
Caloss said in-person learning will start on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
