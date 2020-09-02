WEBXTRA: Longview resident wins $5 million on scratch-off ticket

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A convenience store in Gregg County sold a lotto ticket worth $5 million dollars.
The Texas Lottery Commission announced Wednesday morning that a Longview resident had claimed the top prizewinning ticket in the scratch ticket game Premier Play.
The Commission says this was the last of three top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game. The claimant elected to remain anonymous, according to lottery officials.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum speaks with Tom Holyfield, one of the owners of the store where the winning ticket was sold.
