Two missing children from Atlanta found safe, aunt arrested

ATLANTA, Texas (KLTV) - Two children who went missing from Atlanta, Texas have been found safe.
According to Atlanta police chief Robin Betts, 1-year-old Tru Speratos and 11-year-old Alex Arwood were located in the Cass County area.
The children are safe with family now.
According to Police Chief Betts, the children had last been seen on Aug. 31, when their aunt, Christine Rich, 33, picked up the children between 3 and 4 p.m. He said the family said Rich had for the past several weeks picked up the children and drove around to try and help the 1-year-old fall asleep.
Rich has been arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of Endangering a Child.
Previous story: Amber Alert issued for 2 missing children from Atlanta.
