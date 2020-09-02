47 student-athletes make watch list for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

Press Release from organizers of Earl the Campbell Tyler Rose Award
The eighth annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List was announced Wednesday morning.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.
The Watch List will be narrowed to up to 16 semifinalists and then up to 5 finalists. They will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans, and previous winners. A winner will be announced at the end of this year’s football season.
47 players from all 10 conferences including 2 independents (American, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Conference USA, MAC, MW, Pac-12, SEC, and Sun Belt)
Players representing Universities from 19 different states and 42 schools
Wide receivers lead the nominations with 16, followed by quarterbacks (12), running backs (10), tight ends (5), offensive linemen (3), and slot back (1).
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer, SMU quarterback Shane Buechele, Miami quarterback D’Eriq King, and Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace, all previous finalists for the award are again on the list.
A player does not have to appear on the initial Watch List to be eligible to win the award. The Watch List is made up of players nominated from their respective schools. See full list here.
“We are fortunate to have a celebrity who exhibits the impeccable virtues that define this award,” Cindy Smoak, Executive Director, SPORTyler said. In addition to being a well-known sports figure, Earl also earned a college degree, married his high school sweetheart, raised two successful sons and still supports the community where he grew up.”
Earl Campbell graduated from John Tyler High School in Tyler before joining the Texas Longhorns under legendary Coach Darrell K. Royal. In his senior year, he led the nation with 1,744 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns, going on to win the Longhorns’ first Heisman Trophy.
He was subsequently drafted by the Houston Oilers where he won Rookie of the Year honors in 1978 and went on to lead the NFL in rushing 3 times. Campbell earned NFL MVP in 1979 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991. He now resides in Austin.
“All my life, all I wanted to do was be an athlete,” Campbell said. “I kept God in my life and surrounded myself with good people. I am humbled by this award named in my honor.”