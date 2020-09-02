Several wrecks slow I-20 in Smith County

By Nahum Lopez | September 2, 2020 at 8:37 AM CDT - Updated September 2 at 8:37 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Various wrecks are causing major delays on Interstate 20 this morning in East Texas.

Here’s a confirmed list of accidents from the Texas Department of Public Safety:

  • I-20 WB before TX-155 - Wreck involving a fire truck. WB lanes shut down.
  • I-20 EB after TX-155 - wreck involving a car hauler...clearing.
  • I-20 WB near FM 14 - Wreck involving 18-wheeler. At least one lane shut down.

There are no injuries involved in these wrecks but they are causing major delays.

