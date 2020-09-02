OPEN CAMPUS: Pittsburg ISD superintendent Terry Waldrep shares insight from start of school

TW: “Sure. A big part of our plan and putting our plan in place coming back to school was centering around mitigation and understanding what the definitions are of social distancing, close contact, and those type of things. And then how to how to prevent yourself from being exposed and keeping yourself safe while you’re on campus. Our teachers did a good job explaining that to the students. We put that in our plans that were put out put out before school started. We send out a lot of messages and communications through Facebook and constant reminders. So you know it’s just been a it’s been an effort by everyone -- teachers, students, parents, community members -- to get that message out. I think we’ve all communicated well and everybody’s responding to it really well. We’re all learning. We’ve learned a lot since it started back last Spring. It’s still a learning process. We’re still evaluating and looking at things daily and readjusting as we need to.”