More than 4,000 DETEC customers without power

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - From the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative:
As of 4 PM Wednesday, September 2nd, Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative is reporting 4,269 outages. After suffering through a transmission outage from our power supplier this morning, we have experienced some brief thunderstorms in parts of our system (Nacogdoches and Shelby County) that have added outages back to the count. DETEC crews and contractors are continuing to push through and are working to restore power as safely and as quickly as possible.
Jasper County: 1
Nacogdoches County: 204
Newton County: 1,164
Panola County: 1
Sabine County: 1,982
San Augustine County: 55
Shelby County: 859
We expect to have all restored today with the exception of the Jasper, Newton and Sabine County area. Those areas are on schedule to be restored by Monday, September 7th.
If you are still without power as a result of Hurricane Laura, please let us know by calling 1-800-392-5986. For prompt service, please locate the 6 digit number on your meter to report. If you are unable to locate it, please know the telephone number and name associated with your account.
- If anyone in the home is dependent upon electricity for medical needs, it is advised that they seek an alternate location until power is restored.
- If you encounter a downed line, always consider it live and dangerous. Do not get near the line or attempt to move or cut trees off the line. Please report all downed lines and outages by calling 1-800-392-5986. For prompt reporting, please have the telephone and meter number associated with your account available.
