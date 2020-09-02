McAllen man arrested, charged in stabbing death of Lindale man in Illinois

GALESBURG, Illinois (KLTV) - A Lindale man has died after being stabbed in Galesburg, Ill early Wednesday.
According to the Galesburg, Ill. Police Department, the stabbing happened in a parking lot in the early morning hours of Sept. 2.
Police identified the victim as Gregory Acosta, 28, of Lindale. They said he was stabbed multiple times in the torso and dropped off by private vehicle at an emergency room. Police said he was later transported to a hospital in Peoria, Ill. where he was pronounced deceased.
Police said the investigation led to the arrest of Julio C Flores, 25, of McAllen, TX. Flores has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a weapon, and one count of homicide.
Police said Flores remains in the Knox County Jail.
