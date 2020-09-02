Man accepts 37-year prison sentence for murder of Chapel Hill student

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man who was arrested for murder in April has been sentenced in non-jury trial by Judge Jack Skeen.
John Edward Sparks, 18, pleaded guilty and agreed to a 37-year sentence in the shooting death of Chapel Hill High School student Zane Collier. Sparks will receive credit for the 154 days he has already spent in behind bars.
The dispute was over stolen marijuana, the arrest affidavit revealed. Sparks allegedly ambushed Collier outside of his home. Collier had what appeared to be two gunshot wounds to his left bicep and neck area, the warrant states. He was found unresponsive at the scene.
Sparks has been in jail, held on a $1 million bond, since his arrest in April.
RELATED:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.