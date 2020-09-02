Former Longview assistant superintendent wins international fitness challenge

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A former East Texas educator took first place at an international Crossfit challenge held in Indiana.
Jody Clements, former Longview ISD assistant superintendent, competed in the 55 to 59 age group at the Masters Fitness Collective. He finished with 950 points after competing in 10 events across four days.
The events included swimming, running, weight lifting, and various exercise machines.
“It pretty much covered the gambit. The thing about Crossfit is they want to make sure they cover everything so that the best athlete at the end of the day will be the one that is the fittest and can handle all those different movements,” Clements said.
Clements spent a year and a half training, but not for the The Masters Fitness Collective. He was preparing to compete in the Crossfit Games. That training included three stages.
“The first is the open, which is online, and I took first place in that. The second is an online qualifier. Took third in that,” Clements said. “What that does is gets you qualified for the Crossfit Games. They take the top 10 athletes in the world and you get to go.”
But, like many other things, the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to cancel the Crossfit Games. That’s when Masters Fitness Collective became a way to put all that training to use.
“An organization in Indiana got together and said ’hey we want you folks to be able to come, compete, take that year and a half of work you put it and at least be able to come up here and work out,’” Clements said.
The athletes were tested for COVID-19 when they arrived for competition and when they left, Clements said.
“We had people cleaning all of our equipment. We had all the space and everything we needed. It was a great competition,” he said.
Getting the training in to successfully compete was a challenge in itself, because a lot of gyms have been closed due to the pandemic. Clements is lucky to have a gym in his home.
“I was able to do most of it there,” he said. “Swimming was one of our events. All the pools were closed in the area. So I swam back and forth in my mom’s 10-meter pool and that was interesting doing that.”
But Clements said the fact he does Crossfit made it easier to deal with the challenges created by COVID-19.
“In Crossfit you can pretty much get outside and do anything you want to do, and so what our gym did here in Kilgore Crossfit was we went out in the park, got 10 or 12 feet apart, turned on the music and we worked out and just stayed away from each other,” he said.
Clements, who was a runner in college, said he decided to get into Crossfit to lose weight.
“I had some friends that invited me to come up here to Crossfit in 2013, and I’ve been here ever since,” he said. “I compare my Crossfit a lot to my faith. When you give your heart to the Lord, your faith, your life is transformed. You transform the things you put into your body and the things you do, what you spend your time doing, and that’s the same way with Crossfit. You take your time when you used to eat a lot of things, and drink a lot of things and do a lot of things that you shouldn’t, and you stop that. You begin to focus on training your body and getting your body into shape.
