East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… We continue with a Flash Flood Watch for the northern counties in East Texas through Thursday. More heavy rainfall is expected through Thursday with some scattered rain again on Friday. The rain is expected to be lighter, in nature, through this evening. Then around midnight or so, a burst of showers/thundershowers is possible over the northern ½ of the area. On Thursday, a chance for more heavy rainfall is expected with best chances expected during the afternoon/evening hours. Because of the increased rain chances and cloud cover, high temperatures should remain below normal for the next several days. A weak cold front is still expected late on Friday and then a stronger front very early on Wednesday. The front on Wednesday has been pushed back a few days since Monday, but it still looks like it should move into/through East Texas mid-week.