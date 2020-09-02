COVID-19 recoveries outpacing new cases in several East Texas counties

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In several East Texas counties, recoveries from COVID-19 are now outpacing new reported cases of the virus.
Director of Public Health and Emergency Services for NET Health Russell Hopkins says new COVID-19 cases are still climbing, but not at the same rate the once were.
“We had all these active cases building up, building up, and then we started recovering those folks and looking at what we consider the statistical public health recovery, which is 22 days,” Hopkins said.
After those 22 days, Hopkins says their protocol lists a person as no longer infectious and considered recovered, though some may still endure lingering after-effects triggered by the virus.
Now, weeks after the July spike, about 80% of total reported cases in East Texas are considered recovered and new cases are trending downward, too.
“I think primarily mitigation is what’s done this, so that’s masks, and social distancing, staying home when you’re sick, washing your hands, all of the things that public health has been on repeat about,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins says the number of reported deaths from COVID-19 still remains high, but that is partly due to people being infected during the spike, and spending an extended time in a hospital until their recent death.
“Because the number of cases and hospitalizations have gone down, we’ll start to see the number of deaths trend down again, too,” Hopkins said.
Ahead of the Labor Day weekend and amid students’ return to the classroom, Hopkins says the current downward trend in cases may not stay that way.
“Mid-September, end of the month, if we’re going to see that trend go back up, that’s when we’ll start to see it I believe,” Hopkins said.
Hopkins says the most infectious stage of having the virus comes hours before the onset of symptoms. If you do show symptoms, they recommend you get tested.
