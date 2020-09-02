Chapel Hill’s Cameron Ford selected for the Week 1 Red Zone Player Spotlight

Cameron Ford (Source: KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames | September 2, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT - Updated September 2 at 9:17 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill’s Cameron Ford exploded on the field this past Friday night to help lead the Chapel Hill 65-33.

Ford had a hand in 7 touchdowns for the Bulldogs with five passing and two rushing bringing him home the week 1 Red Zone Player Spotlight, sponsored by American State Bank.

Ford quickly became a leader of the Bulldogs after transferring back to his home school from Tyler High were he played for two years.

“Being a leader drives me and makes me have a chip on my shoulder,” Ford said. " I come into work every day work hard, go to school and do everything right.”

Chapel Hill will host Kaufman on Friday at 7:30 PM.

