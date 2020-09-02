Bond set at $1.5M for alleged leader of Kilgore crime ring

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Bond is set at $1.5 million for the alleged leader of a crime ring that operated around Kilgore. Warrants were served on 8 people early Tuesday morning, according to Kilgore Police Chief Todd Hunter.
Michael Wilson, 32, of Kilgore is one of those 8 people and he is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, according to Hunter.
“We believed this was a dangerous individual that needed to be off the streets,” Hunter said.
The other suspects arrested have also been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. Hunter expects additional charges to be filed against Wilson and the other suspects.
Judge Alfonso Charles set Wilson’s bail Wednesday afternoon at $1.5 million. The state had requested a bond of $5 million and argued that Wilson was a flight risk because they claim to have jail call records revealing Wilson had planned to leave. Judge Charles said if Wilson makes bail, he must hand his passport over to the court.
The state cited Wilson’s ownership of a local car lot and “lavish” vacations as proof Wilson has the financial means to bond out of jail if the bond were an amount typically set for this charge. Wilson’s defense told the court that their client will not be able to make this bond.
Judge Charles said he believes this is the highest bail set in his court for a charge that isn’t capital murder.
