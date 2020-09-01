Man reported missing in Tyler found safe

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UPDATE: Tyler police said Brandon Thomas has been located and is safe.
Tyler police are searching for a missing man.
According to Tyler police, at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, they were contacted about a missing person.
Family members of Brandon Thomas, 29, said he had walked away from his home in the 5200 block of Briar Cove Dr. He left around 5:40pm on foot. He is 5′11″ tall and 280 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey shorts and black flip-flops.
Police said Brandon suffers from schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder and may be disoriented. His location at this time is unknown.
If you see him, please call Tyler police.
