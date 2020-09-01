Tuesday’s Weather: A few scattered showers today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another very warm, muggy start to the day with temperatures near 80 degrees. Expect a breezy and hot afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s and another heat advisory is in effect for most of East Texas with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. There is a chance for a few scattered showers and thundershowers today. That chance for rain increases through midweek as a cold front gets closer to East Texas. Expect even more rainfall for Wednesday, Thursday, and even Friday. This will cool temperatures down even more with afternoon highs in the 80s. A few showers and thundershowers will carry over into the early weekend and another cold front could be on the way for early next week!