Ring Season for Patrick Mahomes and girlfriend Brittany Matthews

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Patrick Mahomes was all smiles from ear to ear Tuesday night when he received his Championship ring from this past season.
After Patrick received his ring in a socially distanced ceremony he used a suite at Arrowhead Stadium to pop the question to his longtime girlfriend and former UT Tyler soccer player Brittany Matthews.
She of course said yes and showed off her ring on Instagram.
Back to the football ring, there is plenty of bling to admire.
According to KMBC ABC in Kansas City, there are 10 ½ carats of gemstones, including 255 diamonds and 36 genuine rubies.
- 60 diamonds to honor of the 60 seasons and 16 cut rubies representing the 10 AFC West Division titles and six playoff appearances under Coach Andy Reid
- 50 diamonds around the logo for the 50 years between Chiefs’ Super Bowl victories.
- 122 diamonds for the team’s 22 playoff appearances and the hundredth season of the National Football League.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.