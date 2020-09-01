Residents in Deep East Texas urged to report home, business damages

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Emergency management officials are asking residents to report damages to receive help as quickly as possible.
A quick survey will help officials get to the damages that need attention as soon as possible.
Emergency official ask that if you sustained damage to your home or business as a result of Hurricane Laura please utilize this link to submit a damage survey. Within the survey, disaster survivors will have the opportunity to request assistance from volunteer organizations at their property. This information will also help us request more resources and volunteers into the area to help.
Residents will be available to upload pictures and report damages to the property. This voluntary self-reporting should not substitute residents reporting damages to their insurance agencies, nor does it guarantee disaster relief assistance, the officials said.
