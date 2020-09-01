Red Zone Top 10 Week 2

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 is back for the 2020 season. The Top 10 will be released every Tuesday morning on the Red Zone app. The Top 10 has teams from all classifications. The Top 10 is our opinion on teams that look to have a strong season and are hot at the moment.
The 2020 season makes this list hard with 6A and 5A teams not starting until the end of September. Because of this, the bigger schools on the list are further down in the rankings.
Week 2 Rankings
- Carthage (1-0, 0-0) Last Week: 1 – After losing their Week 1 opponent Crosby due to a later 5A start date, the Bulldogs met up with Kilgore to start the season. It was not the best start but Carthage did enough to cruise to a 27-7 win over their former district rival. Carthage will be off Week 2 and will be preparing for Little Cypress Maurceville for Week 3.
- Gilmer – (1-0,0-0) Last Week 4 – Gilmer was tested, but in the end ran away from long time rival Gladewater in Week 1. The Buckeyes were led by quarterback Brandon Tennison, throwing for 340 yards and three TDs. He also ran for 101 yards and two TDs rushing.
- Daingerfield – (1-0, 0-0) Last Week 2 – It wasn’t pretty, but the Tigers picked up a week one win against Atlanta. Now they will look to handle their business in their home opener against Tatum.
- San Augustine – (0-0, 0-0) Last Week 3 – The Wolves tried all they could to get a Week 1 opponent after West Sabine backed out due to possible concerns with Hurricane Laura. The Wolves will get their season opener this week against a tough Waskom team.
- Paul Pewitt (0-0, 0-0) Last Week 5 – After an announcement by the school last week about COVD-19 inside the program, it looked like the Brahmas would not play until their district schedule started. That appears to not be the case with the team coming back and playing Atlanta this week.
- Lindale (1-0, 0-0) Last Week NR – The Eagles made their 4A DI debut with a 32-27 win over Kaufman. The win put Lindale into the state rankings at the No.10 spot. Lindale will play No. 9 Midlothian Heritage Friday night.
- Longview (0-0,0-0) Idle until Sept. 25 – The Lobos are the first of our big schools to make the list. They come in at No.3 in the 5A state rankings. The Lobos will have a new look with Haynes King gone but Kaden Meredith should bring the Lobos back to a strong running game.
- Lufkin (0-0,0-0) Idle until Sept. 25 – The Panthers saw an early exit from the playoffs in 201 and do not want to repeat. The Panthers are the two-year 8-5A Champions. Running back Caleb Berry could help make it a third before he heads off to join the Washington Huskies.
- Marshall (0-0,0-0) Idle until Sept. 25 – Marshall started the 2019 season slowly, but then steamrolled through the school’s district. The Mavs look to continue that district dominance.
- Tyler HS (0-0,0-0) Idle until Sept. 24 – It’s a new school name but the same CUJO mentality for coach Ricklan Holmes and his Lions. They will be tested by bigger schools early and hope it pays off when they get to a tough district with Longview and Highland Park.
