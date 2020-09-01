Processional held in East Texas for K-9 that served in Afghanistan

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A processional was held in East Texas on Tuesday for a K-9 that served in Afghanistan.
The Henderson Police Department and Patriot Guard escorted Basco’s body along the route from Henderson to Longview.
Basco served in Afghanistan from 2010 to 2014 with his handler and civilian contractor Tony Villalobos. He adopted Basco in 2014 when they completed their work in Afghanistan.
Villalobos said the time in Afghanistan was rough on Basco’s health and that he was in pain. That led him to make the difficult decision to have him put to sleep.
A Kilgore police K-9 unit helped escort Basco to Rolling Meadows Pet Crematorium.
