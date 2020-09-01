East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Flash Flood Watches are in effect for the far northern sections of East Texas through at least Wednesday evening…the westernmost counties until Thursday morning. Rainfall totals of 1.50″-3.50″ are possible with a few areas receiving more than 4″ over the next 2 to 3 days. Please, never drive your vehicle onto a roadway that is flooded. Turn Around, Don’t Drown. The heaviest rainfall is expected along and north of the Hwy 79 corridor, from Palestine to Jacksonville to Henderson to Carthage. A few locations south of this line could get some heavier rainfall. There remains a Marginal Risk, or a 5% chance of strong/severe storms through Wednesday morning for central/northern areas. Rain chances over Deep East Texas will remain less than northern areas and because of this, temperatures will be warmer over southern areas. Much cooler over northern areas due to the clouds and rain. A weak cold front is still expected late on Friday keeping high temperatures below normal. Another cold front, now expected on Tuesday of next week has much cooler air associated with it, so by the middle to end of next week, Well Below Normal Temperatures are likely. Stay Weather Alert.