Nacogdoches County reports 14 COVID-19 deaths after changing reporting method

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - On Tuesday, Nacogdoches County reported 14 additional COVID-related deaths. The 14 new deaths brought the county’s total to 48, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The city and county will now be referring directly to the DSHS for its COVID-19 information.
The deaths date back to May 15, and the latest one was reported on Aug. 11. All but one of the people were 60 years old or older. The one person who wasn’t was in the 50- to 59-year-old range, the press release stated.
The Nacogdoches County residents among the latest reported group of deaths included eight women and six men.
According to the DSHS COVID-19 website, Nacogdoches County now has a total of 1,354 confirmed cases. That total is an increase of 38 from the previous total, which was reported on Monday.
The same press release announced that the two governmental entities will now be referring to the Texas Department of State Health Services directly for COVID-19-related information.
Before, the City of Nacogdoches and Nacogdoches County used information pushed through regional channels.
A press release explained the reason for this decision. It said that on July 27, the DSHS changed its method for reporting COVID-19 fatalities by identifying them through the cause of death listed on the death certificates.
“While this method promised faster counting with more comprehensive demographic data and consistent reporting at the state level, the trickle effect to local levels has slowed information-sharing,” the press release stated.
Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell said in the press release that DSHS collects information from health care providers and labs, then, in turn, relays the information to cities and counties.
“The information we receive through the regional DSHS-Tyler contact has often been delayed and inconsistent, even from the beginning, which is not what we desire for the public,” Sowell said.
According to the press release, timely results are needed to “identify, isolate, and contain the virus while minimizing exposure.”
“Emergency Management staff have spent countless hours attempting to reconcile data received by DSHS but have been unable to effectively audit data making it difficult to disseminate information promptly,” the press release stated.
By the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management’s count, the 14 deaths would have increased the county’s total to 46. However, the city and county officials decided to go with the DSHS numbers because state officials have yet to report those two deaths to local officials.
“At this point, we can ensure a more timely representation of our local status by yielding to the state’s daily data,” Mayor Shelley Brophy said in the press release. “By adapting we are able to ensure the public gets the most up to date information possible.”
The press release stated that city and county officials will continue to track local numbers provided by the state. They will share daily confirmed cases, confirmed fatalities, and estimated active cases on its local dashboard. They will also release moving 7-, 14-, and 21- day averages on every Tuesday for a “concise picture of local data trends.”
