Multiple arrests made in Kilgore joint operation

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple arrests were made following a joint operation in Kilgore.
According to the Kilgore Police Department, early Tuesday morning, about 50 law enforcement officers met to execute a search warrant on Stone Rd. The department said the officers also spread out across Gregg and northern Rusk County targeting one criminal organization.
The department said a total of eight arrests were made.
The joint operation which has been ongoing for months was a success with the help from multiple agencies including the Gregg County DA’s Office, Texas Anti Gang Unit (TAG), DPS Special Response Team, Longview PD SIA, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office (CODE Unit), Rusk County SO, and the DEA.
The department said those arrested have not been arraigned at this time and names will be released Wednesday.
