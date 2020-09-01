Longview airport receives federal runway rehab grant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award more than $1.2 billion to 405 airports in the U.S.
Transportation Secretary, Elaine L. Chao, announced Tuesday $78.6 million in infrastructure grants will go to Texas airports. East Texas Regional Airport in Longview will receive $865,543 for runway rehabilitation.
The Department is awarding federal grants to the following airports in the State of Texas:
- $15,820,401 for Fort Worth Alliance Airport for noise mitigation and to extend a taxiway.
- $11,681,493 for Austin-Bergstrom International Airport for terminal building improvements.
- $8,846,317 for Corpus Christi International Airport to rehabilitate an apron and acquire an aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle.
- $8,507,134 for Brownsville/South Padre Island International Airport to reconstruct an apron.
- $7,469,394 for Rick Husband Amarillo Airport for taxiway construction and improvement.
- $2,631,815 for Waco Regional Airport for terminal building improvements.
- $2,598,216 for San Antonio International Airport for updates to the airport master plan or study.
- $1,155,555 for Easterwood Field in College Station for airport improvements.
- $985,881 for Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport for airport infrastructure, VALE Infrastructure, and a zero-emissions vehicle.
- $766,666 for Robert Gray Army Airfield in Kileen for terminal building improvements.
- $666,666 for Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston for the sealing of surfaces and joints.
- $16,607,558 for Texas for non-primary airports in the state block grant program.
“The 434 AIP grants will fund critical airport infrastructure projects around the country,” said FAA Administrator Stephen M. Dickson.
Since January 2017, the Trump administration delivered $13.5 billion to America’s airports. In 2020, the administration delivered $10 billion in economic assistance to America’s airports during the COVID-19 public health emergency.
