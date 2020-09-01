City council to consider subsidy to help struggling travel industry in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Due to the continued negative effects of COVID-19 on the travel industry, the revenues for the City’s Hotel/Motel Tax Fund are estimated to be reduced substantially for the foreseeable future.
Given the severity of the funding situation, City and CVB Staff have been working collaboratively to reduce expenditures within the CVB budget.
In addition to reducing certain aspects of marketing expenses, city management is proposing Tuesday night at the city council meeting a $109,870 subsidy from the city.
Donna McCollum spoke with Nacogdoches CVB Director Sherry Morgan about the severity of the funding issue.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.