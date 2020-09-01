Burglars strike 18 vehicles in Bullard neighborhood

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A small subdivision in Bullard called Cumberland Ridge experienced a handful of auto burglaries within the last few days.
KLTV’s Dante Nuñez spoke with some of the families that were affected after 18 car burglaries were reported in one night.
“it was kind of a shock,” resident Jeff Shackford said.
Many residents found their cars had been burglarized early Saturday morning, Aug. 28, after burglars went through and took some of their belongings during the night. Homeowner Shackford describes what officers told him the morning after both of his cars were raided.
“He noticed that he’d seen the doors weren’t closed all the way, too, so then he came and checked and seen the glove compartment and stuff like that was thrown everywhere in the vehicle.”
Shackford says nothing of value was stolen but Paul Trotter with the Homeowners Association says that some other residents weren’t so lucky.
“Everybody that we’re aware of, that had their car broken into, most we understand were unlocked. They were looking for, firearms, money or small electronics.”
Officials with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office say that at least one firearm was stolen but Shackford says burglars just went through their glove box.
“Everything, what I’m understanding, is smooth, there was no breakage, no damage, at least to our stuff, to me, and the other vehicle was here. There was no damage. We were up really late that night, super late, and we never heard a word, nothing. We didn’t hear anything out here going on.”
Shackford says this event became a reality check for him and his family.
“We need to watch ourselves more and put ourselves a little bit more on guard.”
Residents say this community is fairly quiet and for a string of events like this to happen is rare.
Authorities say that this occurred between midnight and 2 a.m., and this is an active and on-going investigation. They also say that they will be increasing patrols and reviewing footage.
