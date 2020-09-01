Athens ISD superintendent says four-day school week provides advantage in era of COVID

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Athens ISD superintendent, Dr. Janie Sims, said during the COVID-19 pandemic, a partnership with parents of students is crucial.
“You know if we have ever needed partnership with parents, it certainly is now during the COVID-19 situation we’re facing. Our parents have done a great job and our students already. We’ve been in school -- we started the first two weeks were remote and then last week was our first full week where we had students returning to to the campuses. And then of course we’re in the second week of that. So far things have been really good,” Sims said. “Our students are wearing their masks, doing all the things that we’ve asked them to do and that the CDC has recommended. So we’re just asking our parents to partner with us to be diligent in that so that we can keep our kids in school this fall.”
Sims said she sees some advantages in Athens having a four-day school week.
“That extra day on the Friday -- we’re off on Fridays -- that extra day will definitely be an advantage if we have a situation where we need to close a campus or if we have some sick staff. That will give us an extra day and that extended time so that they can recover and we can get the the campuses cleaned, if necessary. So we think that’ll be an advantage for us,” she said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.