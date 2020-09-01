Athens ISD superintendent says four-day school week provides advantage in era of COVID

“You know if we have ever needed partnership with parents, it certainly is now during the COVID-19 situation we’re facing. Our parents have done a great job and our students already. We’ve been in school -- we started the first two weeks were remote and then last week was our first full week where we had students returning to to the campuses. And then of course we’re in the second week of that. So far things have been really good,” Sims said. “Our students are wearing their masks, doing all the things that we’ve asked them to do and that the CDC has recommended. So we’re just asking our parents to partner with us to be diligent in that so that we can keep our kids in school this fall.”