Witness: Texas officers arrested jogger because he’s Black

By Associated Press | August 31, 2020 at 9:29 AM CDT - Updated August 31 at 10:11 AM

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) -A witness who saw San Antonio police arrest a Black man they suspected of a crime says authorities detained him while he was jogging because of his skin color.

A San Antonio police report says police were called Tuesday to investigate a man suspected of choking and punching a woman at an apartment complex when they saw 33-year-old Mathias Ometu leave the complex on foot.

The San Antonio Express-News reported the two officers say they stopped him because he matched the person’s description. A police department spokeswoman said in a statement that the incident was under administrative review.

Officials said Ometu was in the process of being released Thursday.

