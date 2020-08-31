Thousands of East Texans still without power 4 days after Laura

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Four days after Hurricane Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, as a Category 4 storm, power outages remain an issue in parts of East Texas. Thousands of East Texans are still without power.
Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative
As of 9 a.m. on Monday, the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative was reporting that it still had 6,328 remaining power outages.
They include:
Jasper County: 27
Newton County: 1,586
Panola County: 20
Sabine County: 3,862
San Augustine County: 15
Shelby County; 814
At the peak of the storm, DETEC had 25,474 outages across its eight-county system.
Southwestern Electric Power Company
As of Monday morning, SWEPCO had restored power to all but 233 of its Texas customers.
The East Texas counties on the list include:
Franklin County: Fewer than 5
Gregg County: 11
Harrison County: 10
Rusk County; 42
Shelby County: 153
Wood County: 5
Oncor
Oncor still had 758 Texas customers without power as of Monday morning.
The East Texas counties on the list include:
Angelina County: 1
Smith County: 14
Van Zandt County: 1
Sam Houston Electric Cooperative
The Sam Houston Electric Cooperative is also making progress in restoring power to all of its customers.
As of Monday morning, SHEC only had 10 outages.
The East Texas counties on the list include:
Angelina County: 1
Polk County: 6
Tyler County: 1
