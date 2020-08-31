Superintendent: Longview ISD COVID-19 testing plan would require parental consent

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A COVID-19 testing protocol being explored by Longview ISD would require consent before testing students or staff members, according to LISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox.
“It is legally impossible for us to give your child a medical test unless you have signed a consent form. We’re testing no child that we don’t have a consent form for,” Wilcox said.
Last week, the school board decided to allow the district to explore the testing agreement with US Med Test, a company offering multiple testing services and PPE supplies. Wilcox’s plan would include the option of testing every student whose parents agree to testing, along with staff members.
Wilcox knows that some parents will opt-out, and said the district will respect their decision.
“We think not knowing your child is infectious serves no purpose,” Wilcox said. “But it’s your child, and we’re not testing anyone that we don’t have a consent form for.”
Community reaction has been mixed in the days following the school board’s approval to look into the plan, and Wilcox is unsure about the number of parents who will allow for the testing.
“We have 30 percent of our parents that don’t think it’s safe to send their child to school and it’s because of the unknown,” Wilcox said. “If they knew they wouldn’t get sick, they’d send them to school like they did last year.”
Wilcox said the testing plan includes training the district’s 19 nurses on conducting the testing. If they don’t feel comfortable doing it, staff from the testing company could be brought into to help.
Security protocols would be followed to ensure the privacy of personal medical information, and Wilcox hopes to use CARES Act funds to pay for the testing.
The plan would require final approval from the school board before moving forward.
