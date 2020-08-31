East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Heat Advisories will remain in effect through tomorrow evening for the western and southernmost counties in East Texas. We are not expecting severe storms overnight/early tomorrow morning, however, we are looking for isolated storms during the afternoon/evening hours. A few could be strong causing gusty winds and very heavy rainfall. A cold front is likely late on Friday that will cool us off a bit, then another cold front late on Monday/early on Tuesday morning or next week that is expected to put temperatures ‘well below normal’ for several days. We will keep you posted on that as well. Stay tuned for any/all updates over the next several days with isolated thunderstorms in the forecast. Have a great Monday.