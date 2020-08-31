Nacogdoches ISD busy preparing hundreds of laptops for first day of school

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Faculty and staff at Nacogdoches Independent School District are anxiously awaiting the arrival of new laptops capable of providing in-classroom and virtual instruction.
The laptops are expected to arrive Monday afternoon. As the adults familiarize themselves with the new devices, students are getting reacquainted with iPads and Chromebooks they would use in the classroom before the pandemic. Those mobile devices are being distributed to students this week.
Crystal Adams, assistant principal at Raguet Elementary, spoke with KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum about the simple, but time-consuming process of reprogramming the devices so they’ll be ready by Sept. 2, the first day of school.
