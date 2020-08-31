Lufkin ISD announces 2020 football ticket policy including no season tickets

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - Lufkin ISD has announced their ticket policy for the 2020 football season, being played during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The big answer for the answer many long-time fans have been asking is that there will not be season tickets this year.
According to a release from the district season ticket holders will have their seats automatically reserved for the 2021 season.
The breakdown of how tickets will be sold is as follows.
- Tickets will be sold first to the parents of the performing students at Lufkin High School on Tuesday before Friday night’s game. Parents will only be allowed to purchase 4 tickets.
- On Wednesday, the tickets will open to the public and will be for sale at the DEC building at 701 North Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each customer may purchase 4 tickets.
- On Thursday, the day before the game, the tickets will be sold on the high school campus for staff and students during lunches. They will be allowed to purchase 2 tickets.
- The day of the game, however many tickets are left, may be purchased online at www.lufkinisdtickets.com for $8. The remaining tickets will be sold at the gate.
- You may purchase tickets for home or visitor side, but there will not be any assigned or numbered seating. Family members may sit together, but will be responsible for socially distancing from other patrons. All attendees must wear a mask unless eating or drinking. The concession stand will be open, but the menu will be limited and will be prepackaged items.
- Ticket prices this year will be $5 pre-sale and $8 for the day of the game either online or at the gate.
For fans not allowed inside Abe Martin Stadium games will be filmed and live streamed from www.lufkinisd.org.
The first home game is on October 2 against Nacogdoches at 7 PM.
