Longview ISD superintendent talks about transparency regarding COVID-19 cases

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Starting September 8th, school districts all across the state must submit COVID-19 data to the Texas Education Agency.
Longview ISD has been up-front about their cases while some other school districts across the region have not been able to share this critical information with the community. Longview ISD superintendent Dr. James Wilcox explained his thoughts on sharing details regarding COVID-19 cases.
“I’ve found out a long time ago that transparency is the best thing you can do. Don’t have anything that you’re hiding or being up-front with. And just lay everything out and folks can see what’s happening, what the reality is, and if they want to judge you on that, then at least they have accurate information. And if they don’t agree or disapprove, that’s fine. We will deal with that,” Wilcox said.
Wilcox said the information provided by the district regarding COVID-19 cases will help them make decisions.
“We think that education and information are what people need to make their decisions. And we determine, ’hey, it’s going to be based on the facts and we’re not going to start under-reporting or trying to tweak things or twist it. And be right up front with our community -- ‘Hey, these are the numbers,” he said.
