‘Justice League Dropout:’ Man wearing Superman hat wanted for Houston bank robberies

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities are searching for a man they say is responsible for multiple bank robberies in Houston.
According to a press release from the FBI, the man, dubbed the ’Justice League Dropout’ because he wears a gray baseball cap emblazoned with the Superman emblem, is wanted for at least two alleged bank robberies in Houston.
The first alleged robbery took place at a JPMorgan Chase Bank on Aug. 12. The second happened on Aug. 26. at a First Convenience Bank inside a Kroger on Westheimer Rd. In both cases, the man allegedly delivered a demanding note.
The FBI said witnesses describe the ’Justice League Dropout’ as a Black male in his late 30s or early 40s, approximately 6′1″ tall, with a medium to heavy physique. In addition to a gray baseball cap with a large Superman logo on the front, he wore eyeglasses, clear gloves, a white T-shirt and black mask.
Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this bank robber. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Text TIP610 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.crime-stoppers.org.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.