Gregg County commissioners pass jail agreement

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Commissioners Court met Monday morning.
One of the action items was the approval of a Memorandum of Understanding between Harrison and Gregg county jails. In case of a natural disaster, inmates would be taken to the unaffected jail. According to Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt, the agreement was drawn up since both jails sometimes house federal inmates. Also, he added that Gregg, Harrison and Smith counties have often helped each other housing prisoners.
“If they have some high profile case over there that they don’t want the guy to be in their jail now because he could get hurt or something, they’ll put him in another jail. So it’s those kind of things and making sure that inmates are safe and the jails have the flexibility to work with one another,” said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.
Stoudt said Gregg County has housed inmates from Nacogdoches because of storms, and has helped with housing from several surrounding county jails.
