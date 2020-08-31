Gladewater hosts Spring Hill in Red Zone Game of the Week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Both the Gladewater Bears and the Spring Hill Panthers will be looking to pick up their first win of the season in the Week 2 Game of the Week.
Coach Jonny Louvier is back at his alma mater in Gladewater and taking on his former assistant and new Spring Hill head coach Weston Griffis. The No.7 Bears out of 3A DI lost last week to No. 5 Gilmer out of 4A DII, 55-41.
Spring Hill enters the contest falling a 17-14 loss to Sabine last week.
In the off season Louvier was hired by Gladewater to take over for John Berry, who left to join John King at Longview. Shortly after Spring Hill promoted Griffis to head coach. Working together last year Griffis and Louvier led the Panthers to their first playoff win in over a decade.
The game Friday is also set to be Gladewater’s homecoming. Kickoff time is 7:30 PM.
