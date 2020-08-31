Former fire station no. 1 won’t be vacant much longer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There’s a plan in store for the City of Tyler’s former fire station number one.
Smith county used CARES Act funding to buy the $320,000 building from the city. The plan is to use it for county COVID-19 testing and PPE storage, but this building is the answer to a problem the county is facing since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Smith County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator, Jay Brooks, says, “early on in this pandemic we were having to look for a place to house our first responders that were either exposed or had come down with COVID-19 and TJC just did a fantastic job for our community. They stepped up and provided us with their housing as their students moved out.”
Unfortunately, this wasn’t a long term solution. First responders that used Tyler Junior College dorms knew that students and staff would return to that housing in the fall. They couldn’t risk the exposure that potentially infected first responders pose.
“This facility, it was actually a bigger bonus for us because it’s unoccupied and we can use it specifically for that. It’s segmented so we can keep PPE on one end and the respite in another,” says Brooks.
Using CARES Act relief funds to buy the former fire station rather than booking hotel rooms for housing helps keep money in your pockets. Although the city used the building for similar purposes, this is no loss to them.
“Now in the city is getting, as far as dollars brought into its coffers in order to put it toward, right now, toward our reserves, but could be used for another purpose in the future. So it’s kind of a win-win for both the city and the county,” says Ed Broussard, City Manager for the City of Tyler.
Fire Marshal Brooks also said the county is keeping this building as a resource for after the pandemic, too. Since the building sits next door to the county jail, he says it has the potential to be used as an expansion of that property.
