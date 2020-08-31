East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Heat Advisories will remain in effect through at least this evening for much of East Texas. The western counties will continue through tomorrow and additional advisories are likely for at least the southern sections of East Texas. We will keep you updated. Chances for showers and isolated thunderstorms will be in the forecast for areas north of I-20 overnight tonight and early on Tuesday morning. Gusty winds/very heavy rainfall and some hail will be possible if these storms do develop. Scattered activity Tue PM and through the day on Friday. A cold front is likely late on Friday that will cool us off a bit, then another cold front late on Monday/early on Tuesday morning or next week that is expected to put temperatures ‘well below normal’ for several days. We will keep you posted on that as well. Stay tuned for any/all updates over the next several days with isolated thunderstorms in the forecast. Have a great Monday.