Service restored after Deep East Texas Electric hit by full system outage

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - UPDATE: As of 3:17 p.m., Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative said the issue surrounding the full system outage has been resolved.
The Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative said they are currently experiencing a full system outage as of Monday at 3 p.m.
The cooperative said they are currently working with SWEPCO to resolve the issue.
The Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative service area includes San Augustine, Nacogdoches, Shelby, Newton, Panola, Jasper, Sabine, and Rusk Counties.
