Better East Texas: Under God

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Under God. Two words. Two words that evidently have an abrasive impact on some people.
Recently, during the Democratic National Convention, two special interest caucuses – essentially committees associated with the DNC, decided to remove the words “under God” from the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. Now, President Trump retweeted a post that suggested that the entire DNC omitted those two words but that was not the case. But, still, these two groups decided that “under God” needed to be removed from the pledge.
It may not seem like a lot to some, but this is how larger movements start. And it should give us all a reason to pause and ponder where this could go next – the next political convention, the next swearing in of those elected to govern, those selected to serve on juries, those leading our children in schools. Whether or not you admit the existence of a creator and His provision is your personal choice, but you can’t change the Pledge of Allegiance. Without those words, it ceases to be a pledge.
We must preserve those things vital and prominent in the identity of our country – the Pledge, the National Anthem and others, or our country ceases to be America. Thanks to President Eisenhower and Congress, those two words “under God” were added to the pledge in 1954. It has, appropriately, withstood several legal challenges. So, while you can’t be forced to say the pledge, it is wrong to edit it. Those two words – under God – must be included, and that will make for a Better East Texas.
