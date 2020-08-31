Better East Texas: Police funding must stay

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We’ve spoken about it before in this segment, and that is the topic of some cities recklessly defunding police departments. You don’t need to look far to find lawlessness spiking in some major cities including Seattle, Portland, Chicago and New York. Some of these cities have gone through reducing funding for their police departments while swinging money towards some kind of preventative services or helping Black and brown citizens improve training and business growth.
And while those are noble causes, it should be stair-stepped in so that criminals are not empowered by a smaller police presence. It has been proven that crime does not decrease when cities reduce police presence. Now, Austin has made cuts to police funding – some of the largest in the nation – again, after multiple demonstrations. But this is a classic case of not really having a plan. Some of the Austin savings will be put into abortion service funding as an example of why this is a misguided move that has gone political.
Governor Abbott recently responded to the Austin decision and is proposing a law that restricts some tax collections from cities that reduce police funding. That may help stop the movement in its current form, but it is also a line in the sand by the governor. Cities should have the right to revise structure where needed, but it should be a gradual event with a concrete plan and it doesn’t seem like there are any true future-looking plans out there.
Ultimately, a path to a better future for everyone must be the goal for Lone Star State and that will make for a Better East Texas.
