38-year-old woman struck, killed by car on SH 31 in Gregg County

GREGG, Texas (KLTV) - A 38-year-old woman died after she was struck by a car on State Highway 31 in Gregg County early Sunday morning.
The auto-pedestrian incident occurred about two miles south of Kilgore, according to a press release, and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the fatal collision.
The investigator’s preliminary report shows that Kelton Jayce Meshell. 21, of Flint, was driving a 2014 Dodge Challenger east in the outside lane of SH 31, when the car struck a pedestrian that had been walking in the road for an unknown reason.
The pedestrian was identified as Aundrea Sharell Powe, of Kilgore. Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace B.H. Jameson pronounced Powe dead at the scene.
“The crash remains under investigation,” the press release stated.
