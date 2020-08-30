Three area fire departments battle house fire in Henderson County subdivision

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three Henderson County fire departments battled a house fire in the Cherokee Shores subdivision in Henderson County Sunday afternoon.
Adam Robinson, the chief of Payne Springs Fire and Rescue, said they were dispatched out to a fire on Indian Gap in the Cherokee shores subdivision at about 1:10 p.m. Sunday. He added that he was the first firefighter at the scene.
When Robinson arrived at the fire scene, smoke was billowing out from all four corners of the house, a single-story, single-family residence.
While he was waiting on the fire trucks to arrive, Robinson and some onlookers rescued a small dog, a Chihuahua, from where it had been closed up in one of the house’s rooms. He said the dog was unhurt.
A short time later, the first Payne Springs Fire and Rescue truck arrived at the scene, and firefighters attacked the blaze with a fire hose. Robinson said they pretty much had the fire put out by the time other fire crews arrived at the scene.
Robinson said Payne Springs Fire and Rescue was assisted by the Gun Barrel City and Eustace fire departments. Red Cross volunteers were also at the scene, he said.
No one was home when the fire was started, and no one was hurt Robinson said. He said the home was probably a total loss because the fire got into the attic space, and the residence suffered extensive heat and smoke damage throughout.
The Payne Springs Fire and Rescue chief said he was still at the scene waiting for the Henderson County fire marshal to come out and investigate the cause of the fire.
