Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a Heat Advisory out for all of East Texas until 7 PM tonight. Heat Index values will range from 100-110 degrees. Stay alert and hydrated! Skies today will be partly sunny, and we will reach the upper 90s but feel much warmer. There is a chance for rain today up north in the morning and down south in the afternoon. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with partly sunny skies, upper 90s, and a few spotty showers. Rain chances ramp up and cloud cover increases on Tuesday. A weak cold front will approach East Texas on Wednesday, bringing cooler temperatures and showers. Rain will continue for Thursday and Friday as yet another cold front pushed through our area. By the start of next weekend, skies will begin to clear out.