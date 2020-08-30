Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a Heat Advisory out for all of East Texas until 7 PM tomorrow. Heat Index values will range from 100-110 degrees. Stay alert and hydrated! Skies tomorrow will be partly sunny, and we will reach the mid to upper 90s but feel much warmer. There is a chance for a few spotty showers tomorrow afternoon. Rain chances ramp up and cloud cover increases on Tuesday. A weak cold front will approach East Texas on Wednesday, bringing cooler temperatures and showers. Wet weather will continue for Thursday and Friday as yet another cold front pushed through our area. For next weekend, we are expecting partly sunny skies, low 90s and one or two showers.