Storm evacuees in East Texas ready to return home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As cleanup and assessment of damage is underway in south Texas areas affected by ‘Laura’, evacuated residents, many who ‘rode it out’ in north East Texas, will be going home.
Sight-seeing in downtown Longview, the Plimpton family came north to escape the threat of a hurricane.
“We felt it was best for us to just get the kids out of harms way. My wife and I have the 2 kids, we just decided it’s best for us we needed to leave. We were very glad to have family here,” said Jeremy Plimpton.
They evacuated their Port Neches are a home before Laura made landfall, but say many of their neighbors rode it out.
“A lot of people have lived through these hurricanes from what I understand,” said wife Katherine.
For families like the Plimptons’, it’s an expected risk when you live on the gulf coast, and they stay very informed on weather.
“You plan, you keep and eye out, you watch the weather, if it shifts make a decision, that’s what we were watching is where it was shifting to.”113 it was very unnerving because of the storm surge.” Katherine says.
“We actually stayed through Harvey. For the majority of people we’ve lived through hurricanes we get together, we prepare,” says Jeremy.
Watching the news from the storms effects, they hope to go back to an intact home.
“We’ve seen a lot of news from Cameron, some of what’s happening in Orange, we have family living across the state line. As far as the majority of damage we haven’t seen a whole lot,” says Jeremy.
The Plimpton’s are making their way home to Port Neches Sunday.
