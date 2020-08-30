“It seems as if she’s just away”: Evacuee mourns loss of her granddaughter

Smith was on her way to church last Sunday morning with her husband, Ronnie. A car pulled out of a private driveway without yielding and crashed into them. Smith and her unborn son died one day before she was going to be induced into labor. Tracey Womack, Smith’s mother, remembers her first thought when she got a call from the hospital about her daughter, “I thought that my grandson was being born. I didn’t know that the car wreck had happened… that was the least from my mind.”