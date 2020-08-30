“It seems as if she’s just away”: Evacuee mourns loss of her granddaughter

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vigil was held last night for the death of Jataria Smith and her unborn baby, Isaiah.
Smith was on her way to church last Sunday morning with her husband, Ronnie. A car pulled out of a private driveway without yielding and crashed into them. Smith and her unborn son died one day before she was going to be induced into labor. Tracey Womack, Smith’s mother, remembers her first thought when she got a call from the hospital about her daughter, “I thought that my grandson was being born. I didn’t know that the car wreck had happened… that was the least from my mind.”
Womack and her cousin had to break the news to Smith’s grandmother, Vera Bell Gary, the woman who raised her. She couldn’t believe what they were telling her and even now she struggles with the thought of her Jataria being gone. She says, “I went into shock. I haven’t realized, even as we talk, that Jataria is dead. I will not see her again. It seems as if she’s just way.”
To help Smith get accustomed to motherhood, Gary had planned to travel to Tyler that Tuesday despite any bad weather from Hurricane Laura, but when she heard about the death of her granddaughter, she refused to leave her home in La Marque, near Galveston. Her family begged her to stay with them until the storm passed. Little did they know the storm had other plans shift further east leaving their town untouched.
Gary describes the night the storm was meant to hit -- “the trees were calm. We had no wind. The sky was clear, and I felt completely relaxed...It seemed like something just left me. I didn’t have any heavy burden feeling.”
According to Gary, Jataria’s twenty-six years moved quickly. She graduated from Texas College with a Bachelors in social work and after graduation, Gary urged her to take her time before marrying. But Jataria was determined to start her family.
“I thought she was going too fast and I wondered why all of this was happening so quickly. Now I know. She was looking forward to her little boy, and her little boy is with her. Her life is complete,” says Gary.
Jataria’s family tell us her husband, Ronnie, is doing much better. He’s set to be released from the hospital beginning of next month. Jataria will be buried with her son in her arms on September twelfth in Tyler.
